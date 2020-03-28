Prihatin stimulus package brings relief to Johor fishermen

Fishing boats at Port Klang, March 3, 2014. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

JOHOR BARU, March 28 — The government’s announcement on several assistance for fishermen under the Prihatin Rakyat Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) yesterday brought relief to the group in the state.

Johor Fishermen’s Association chairman Datuk Mohamad Dolmat said the assistance would benefit more than 8,000 fishermen in the state, who were also affected by the Covid-19 outbreak.

“On behalf of the fishing community in Johor, I would like to thank the government especially Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for announcing the package.

“Fishermen in Johor are always willing and prepared to go to the sea to meet local demand...the special funds provided by the government for Area Fishermen’s Association for the development of short-term agrofood projects has brought relief to us,” he told Bernama today.

Mohamad said although fishermen were allowed to carry out fishing activities during this movement control order (MCO) period, it was quite difficult for them to sell their catch, especially for coastal fishermen from the west coast of the state.

He added that with some wholesalers and traders reducing and halting their purchases as well as seafood restaurants closure due to the MCO, it had left many fishermen losing their source of income. — Bernama