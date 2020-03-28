Prihatin package timely move to weather economic impact, says Malaysian Youth Council

A live broadcast of Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin unveiling the RM250 billion stimulus package in Kuala Lumpur March 27, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― The People-Centric Economic Stimulus Package (Prihatin) announced by the government was a timely move to help people deal with the economic challenges brought by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Malaysian Youth Council (MBM) president Jufitri Joha said the announcement has also brought relief to those whose source of income have been affected with the enforcement of the movement control order (MCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19.

“The initiatives under the package have brought much relief to youth groups of various backgrounds, some of whom are daily wage earners, petty traders, artistes and undergraduates.

“The immediate action taken by the government (through the Prihatin package) with cash aid and various financial assistance will help ease the burden of the bottom 40 per cent of income earners (B40) and middle 40 per cent of income earners” he said when commenting on the Prihatin package.

In announcing the RM250 billion people-centric economic stimulus package for the benefit of the people yesterday, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said no group would be left out. ― Bernama