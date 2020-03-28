Mont Kiara residents group says most folks abide by MCO, after facing wrath of social media users (VIDEO)

A night view of Mont Kiara. ― Picture courtesy of Carol Lee

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — After a video of joggers in Mont Kiara was widely shared on social media sparking major outrage over the clear defiance of the movement control order (MCO), the Mont Kiara Consultative Council (MKCC) has defended themselves by claiming most of its residents are abiding by the rules enforced by the government.

MKCC chairman Carol Lee in a statement yesterday said it’s unfair to blame the entire community for the dissidents of few residents and insisted that they are taking all steps to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

“It is unfair for Mont Kiara residents to be labeled as such. The community, which comprises of the Management Council members, Management Office team, residents and the rest of the community, has put in so much effort to abide by and enforce the MCO and also encourage others to follow suit.

Sri Hartamas policemen doing their rounds at Jalan Kiara. ― Picture courtesy of Carol Lee

“The majority of residents have not left their home, other than to buy essential items”.

Carol said the residents have started an initiative to encourage people to stay indoors and exercise at home.

She also said most, if not all the condominiums around the area have closed their gyms, swimming pools, playgrounds and recreational sporting facilities to comply with the MCO.

Recently videos and stories were shared on social media showing many residents in Mont Kiara still jogging, walking their dogs or taking their babies on a stroll.

It irked the ire of many who are staying at home abiding by the MCO. Upon seeing these videos and pictures posted on Twitter and Facebook, many lambasted these residents accusing them of acting like they were superior to others.

“While the police are doing a splendid job patrolling Mont Kiara and reminding residents to stay at home, the residents themselves are involuntarily providing round the clock surveillance on each other’s safety in the spirit of solidarity and camaraderie,” added Carol.

Yesterday Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said a total of 11 men, including nine foreigners, jogging around Mont Kiara were detained for violating the MCO.

He said those detained were two Malaysians, an American, a British national, an Indian national, four Japanese and two South Koreans.

They were picked up when police made their rounds at Jalan Mont Kiara and Jalan Desa Kiara between 7.30am and 9.30am yesterday.