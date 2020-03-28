Let’s join hands to fight Covid-19, says Saifuddin (VIDEO)

Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah gives a press conference at the Foreign Ministry in Putrajaya January 3, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 – Communications and Multimedia Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah has found interesting a social media video clip by a young basketball team calling on everyone to stay at home and fight Covid-19 together.

The 1.38-minute video clip, with the tagline #passtheballnotcovid, was prepared by team Simba, champion of the 2019 Women National Community Basketball League (WNCBL).

They have cleverly shown, by camera trick, how they pass the basketball from one player to another, all of them being in their respective homes.

Their message: promote a healthy lifestyle while staying at home during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

“At a time of crisis like this, we do not only represent team Simba, we represent team Malaysia, better yet — team planet Earth. We ALL need to work together to fight this pandemic of Covid-19. #StayHome, #stayhealthy and #passtheballnotcovid 😉,” stated the team in its Twitter account @Simba_WNCBL.

Saifuddin, in a tweet, said it is an interesting promotion calling on everyone to work together to fight Covid-19.

Retweeting the Simba_WNCBL tweet, he said: “Iklan yang menarik menyampaikan mesej jelas untuk kita semua barganding bahu melawan pandemik Covid19 dari @SimbaWncbl.” (An interesting promotion sending a clear message for all of us to join hands in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic, from @SimbaWNCBL.)

Saifuddin invited others who may have similar messages to share them.

“Siapa lagi yang ada mesej iklan mcm ni? Boleh kongsi di bawah. Kita semua mewakili Malaysia melawan Covid19!” (Who else has such messages? You can share them below. All of us represent Malaysia in the fight against Covid-19!). — Bernama