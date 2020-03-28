Health Ministry forms panel to audit Covid-19 deaths, for future treatment

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah says the ministry has convened a panel of experts to audit fatal cases of Covid-19 aimed at gathering data for future treatment. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― The Ministry of Health has convened a panel of experts to audit fatal cases of Covid-19 aimed at gathering data for future treatment.

The mortality rate review committee will be led by infectious disease expert Datuk Dr Christopher Lee and former MOH deputy director-general for research and technical support, the ministry's director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said.

The two will be assisted by several other experts in related disciplines.

“Through this committee, every management and treatment details of each death will be analysed by these experts,” Noor Hisham wrote on his Facebook page.

“We hope the analysis will help with future treatment of Covid-19 patients.”

A total of 130 new positive Covid-19 cases and three deaths were reported yesterday, bringing the total number of infection cases to 2,161 and 26 deaths.

All three were Malaysians. The 24th case was the first fatality outside the high risk group. The man, aged 35, had a history of traveling to Indonesia.

He was treated at Kuala Lumpur Hospital from March 18 before succumbing to the virus at 9.30pm Thursday night.

The 25th case was an 83-year-old male with a history of chronic illness. He was treated at Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital on March 25 before succumbing to the virus at 6.55pm yesterday.

The last case, 53-year-old man, who had close contact with patient 1,039 and subsequently tested positive.