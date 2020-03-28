FT minister: Body temperature will be checked during roadblocks, those with fever signs may be detained

Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa says those who are caught with high-temperature levels can be detained for further tests. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 ― Federal Territories Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said all roadblocks in Kuala Lumpur has been equipped with a thermometer gun.

He said those who are caught with high-temperature levels can be detained for further tests.

“Starting today, all roadblocks in the Federal Territories have been supplied with the necessary tools to check your body temperature.

“Those who show signs of fever may be detained for further tests,” Annuar tweeted on his official Twitter handle earlier today.

The government has enforced the movement control order till 14 April as cases of Covid-19 are still on the rise in Malaysia.

To date, there have been 26 deaths from a total of 2,161 infected.