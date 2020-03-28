Defying MCO: Some held for going out fishing, gathering to drink alcohol

Soldiers and police officers conducting checks at a roadblock at Jalan Kuala Kangsar, Ipoh March 22, 2020. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, March 28 — Among the activities carried out by individuals arrested for defying the movement control order (MCO) over the last 11 days include going out fishing and drinking alcohol with friends by the roadside.

There were also some who were arrested for abusive behaviour towards police at roadblocks, gathering by the roadside, hanging out in big groups in front of their homes and giving the excuse of wanting to join friends for a smoke.

A 13-year-old and four men in Johor were arrested while fishing at the Sungai Hutan Lesong bridge, Kampung Teluk Sedili in Kota Tinggi yesterday, said Kota Tinggi District Police chief Sup Ahsmon Bajah.

In Negri Sembilan, three individuals, aged between 20 and 40, were arrested for gathering and drinking alcohol by the roadside near an oil palm plantation in Kampung Taman Jaya, Bahau yesterday, said Jempol District Police chief Supt Mohd Khairiel Mohd Arif.

Meanwhile, five 18-year-old boys were detained in Kedah for gathering by the roadside in Sik.

Most of those arrested in other states, including Kelantan, Perlis and Penang were for hanging out, deliberately gathering in front of their houses and going out for no reason. — Bernama