Covid-19: Three supermarkets, fire station in Simpang Renggam disinfected

Police man roadblocks on the trunk roads leading to the two affected areas in Simpang Renggam that have since been under the enhanced movement control order. — Picture by Ben Tan

JOHOR BARU, March 28 ― Three supermarkets located some eight kilometres away from the enhanced movement control order area in Simpang Renggam, near Kluang, underwent disinfection last night.

The disinfection was undertaken to ensure the supermarkets did not pose a risk to residents living in the area once they begin operations this morning, said Simpang Renggam Fire and Rescue station chief Asyraf Nur Mohd Yusoff.

“Our focus is on the supermarkets because members of the public visit these premises everyday to purchase necessities. We are ensuring this area is disinfected before we move into the red zone (involving Covid-19 infections),” he told Bernama when contacted today.

He said all three supermarkets were located some eight kilometres away from the Enhanced Movement Control Order operations room, as well as Kampung Dato' Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Baharu Dato' Ibrahim Majid, where the order has been imposed.

At the same time, the Fire and Rescue Department is also involved in efforts to ensure each individual stationed as a front liner in the enhanced movement control order area undergoes disinfection.

“We will ensure that each front liner on duty in the red zone, whether entering or leaving the area, undergoes disinfection to their bodies.

“Through this effort from the Fire Department, we want to ensure that all front liners especially Health Ministry staff are able to focus on health screening and treatment,” Asyraf said.

Staff members of the Ayer Hitam fire station have also undergone bodily disinfection in view of the fact that some of them are residents in the red zone.

According to Asyraf, about 25 officers and other personnel including a Hazardous Materials (Hazmat) team, were involved in conducting the disinfection activities.

The enhanced movement control order which came into force yesterday, involves some 3,570 local residents from 650 families in the two villages concerned. ― Bernama