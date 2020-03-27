Wee: Six-month rental waived for Johor Port Authority, Railway Assets Corporation tenants

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the initiatives of the two bodies would benefit 2,343 tenants. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PUTRAJAYA, March 27 — Residents of housing projects under the Johor Port Authority (LPJ) and Perbadanan Aset Keretapi (PAK) will enjoy a six-month waiver on rent, beginning next month.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong said the initiatives of the two bodies would benefit 2,343 tenants.

“A total of 143 tenants of LPJ will benefit from this initiative, involving RM370,425 in rentals, while under PAK, the waiver will involve 2,200 unit of houses that will cost the corporation RM15 million in rentals,” he said in a statement.

Wee said the initiative would help ease the burden of the B40 and M40 families.

He said the initiatives were to complement the people-centric economic stimulus package (PRIHATIN), announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin today. — Bernama