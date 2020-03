A man refuels his motorcycle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur as the movement control order kicks in on March 18, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — RON97, RON95 and diesel will see another drop in pump prices, effective midnight tonight until April 3.

According to a statement issued by the Finance Ministry this evening, RON95 will drop by 6 sen per litre, from RM1.44 per litre to RM1.38 per litre.

RON97 will also decrease by 6 sen per litre, from RM1.74 per litre to RM1.68 per litre.

The price of diesel, meanwhile, will be down 7 sen per litre, from RM1.75 per litre to RM1.68 per litre.