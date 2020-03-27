Police: Seven men arrested for playing football, jogging during MCO to be remanded

Police personnel inspect vehicles at a roadblock on Jalan Tun Dr Awang in Penang on Day Two of the movement control order March 19, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 27 — Seven men caught playing football and jogging in a field along DS Ramanathan Road yesterday will be remanded for violating the movement control order (MCO).

Northeast District Police chief Assistant Commissioner Soffian Santong said a police patrol team caught the men in the act at about 6.10pm yesterday.

“They were immediately arrested and brought to the police station,” he said.

Six of the men were believed to be playing football while one was jogging in the field.

Soffian said all seven, aged between 23 and 56 years old, will be brought to the magistrate’s court today for a remand order.

He said the case will be investigated under Section 269 of the Penal Code for committing a negligent act likely to spread infection of any disease dangerous to life.

The section carries with it a jail sentence of up to six months or with fine or both, upon conviction.