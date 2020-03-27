MB: Contaminated Sungai Selangor water treatment plants, operational again

Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari says the three water treatment plants along Sungai Selangor found contaminated this morning are now fully operational again. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 ― The three water treatment plants along Sungai Selangor found contaminated this morning are now fully operational again, Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari announced this afternoon.

“I was told by Air Selangor that all contaminated SSP Water Treatment Plants 1, 2, and 3 have just begun operating again,” he tweeted.

The three water treatment plants were temporarily shut down at 9.40am this morning after the authorities found oil contamination, Air Selangor said today.

But no water supply disruption was reported following the plants' closure.