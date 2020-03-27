Margma says no shortages of gloves, warns distributors from profiteering

Health workers testing members of the public for Covid-19 are pictured at the Section 7 Mosque in Shah Alam March 26, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Mar 27 — The Malaysian Rubber Gloves Manufacturers Association (Margma) is warning distributors to not disseminate false information regarding shortages of gloves in Malaysia.

The group said the industry is capable of producing 230 billion pieces this year and there should not be any rumours or false information about inadequate supply of the medical and surgical gloves.

“There are no shortages of gloves in our local market. Margma wishes to warn the local distributors to refrain from profiteering and not to give out false information about inadequate supply from the manufacturers so as to inflate the prices.

“All the private hospitals have not raised any concern about shortages and we believe the pharmacists are a disciplined lot and would not simply profiteer,” Margma said in a statement,

“And if the government hospitals do not have enough stock, Margma is ready to assist immediately upon request.”

According to Margma, local consumption of gloves is only at 0.05 per cent of the total produced by the industry.

On Mar 23, Margma pledged to donate 19 million medical gloves to the Malaysian government in the race against the Covid-19 pandemic.

In a statement, its president Denis Low said these include the many batches of gloves contributed by association members to hospitals, police stations and local authorities within their respective vicinities in the last few days.

Today Margma reiterated that stance adding that they have assured Senior Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali and the Ministry of International Trade and Industry that they will make sure they never run out of gloves during this time of need.

“Rest assured that Malaysia can never be out of stock as far as production is concerned.

“Malaysia only requires about 120 million pieces per year. It will merely take the industry six hours of production time to churn out this annual quantity. Margma is ready and on standby too.” the statement continued.