Higher Education Ministry scraps finals at polytechnics, community colleges

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The Ministry of Higher Education (KPT) has decided that final examinations or assessments for diploma or professional certificate programmes, at polytechnic and community colleges for the December 2019 session, will not be held.

KPT noted, this came following the extension of the Movement Control Order (MCO) until April 14, and the move by the government to gazette polytechnics and community colleges as Covid-19 operation centres and quarantine zones. .

“As such the semester assessment grades will be based on the continuous assessment scores,” the statement said.

In line with the MCO, the Ministry said students who are still staying on campus are required to remain in the hostels or private residences, while students staying at their family residences are to stay put at their respective places, until further notice.

As for polytechnics undergraduate students, it said, a separate announcement would be issued. — Bernama