Health D-G: 88 Covid-19 positive cases recorded in Kluang

Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 27, 2020. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — As of noon today, Kluang in Johor reported 88 Covid-19 positive cases, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said today.

Of the 88 positive cases, 74 are from Kampug Dato’ Ibrahim Majid and Bandar Bharu Dato’ Ibrahim Majid in Simpang Renggam.

Kluang was categorised as a high-risk area and currently has an enhanced movement control order (EMCO) in effect.

“The purpose of the EMCO is to contain the Covid-19 infection from spreading beyond the area and to identify infection channels.

“This step will enable active case detection conducted from house to house,” said Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah during a press conference today.

It was reported that the government had declared a two-week EMCO effective midnight March 27 to April 9.

The ECMO was declared in two areas in Simpang Renggam after 61 positive cases of Covid-19 were recorded there, out of 83 in Kluang.

The EMCO will involve 3,570 local residents from 650 families.

“The MOH will commit to deploying 300 test kits per day, starting today. The test kits will prioritise close contacts, symptomatic individuals and high-risk groups,” said Dr Noor Hisham.

For now, the disinfection of public areas is being carried out in collaboration with the Housing and Local Government Ministry and Simpang Renggam Municipal Council.

Villagers will also be briefed on home disinfection guidelines, he added.

“ Klinik Desa Dato’ Ibrahim Majid will operate as usual while emergency cases will be coordinated by the Medical Emergency Coordinating Centre (MECC),” he said.

Malaysia recorded 130 new Covid-19 positive cases today, bringing the total number of cases nationwide to 2,161.

Four more deaths were also reported today, bringing the death toll in the country to 26.



