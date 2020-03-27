Finance minister looking to retrieve 1MDB funds from US DoJ

Tengku Zafrul said the related government agencies and the Attorney General’s Chamber are working on the issue. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 27 — The government is pursuing the recovered money allegedly stolen from the 1Malaysia Development Bhd (1MDB) sovereign fund, Finance Minister Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Abdul Aziz said today.

He said related government agencies and the Attorney General’s Chamber are working on it.

“The govt agencies, the Attorney General’s Chamber are looking into this. It should be on track to get the money. We are pursuing it,” he told Bernama when asked on a possible delay in the repatriation of the money.

It was reported that the US Department of Justice (DoJ) has delayed the return to Malaysia of another US$240 million (RM1 billion) of the 1MDB money, citing political uncertainties when Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad quit as Malaysia’s seventh prime minister on Feb 24.

On March 1, 2020, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was sworn in as the eighth prime minister.

The DoJ returned nearly US$200 million to Malaysia in May 2019. — Bernama