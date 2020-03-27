Police, military will be stricter in enforcing MCO, Sarawakians warned

Uggah (centre) said over the past two days, police have arrested 66 people for breaching MCO in the state. ― Picture by Sulok Tawie

KUCHING, March 27 — The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) today warned Sarawakians that the police and military will be stricter to ensure full compliance with the movement control order (MCO) to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the state.

“We need the people to abide by the order. This is for the benefit of all. We want to stop all possible conduits that will allow Covid-19 to spread,” SDMC chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah told reporters here today.

He said the police have been tasked to look into the public security aspects of the implementation of MCO on the ground.

Uggah, who is also the Deputy Minister Chief, said the general operations force, military and Immigration personnel will monitor security at all borders.

“Our local authorities will look at all food and business outlets,” he said.

He said the people’s vigilante corp (RELA) has been tasked to monitor security in public housing areas while the civil defence personnel will monitor factories' operation.

Uggah said the marine police and the maritime enforcement agency will patrol the sea and coastline.

“I would like to thank the people as the compliance rate has been very encouraging at an estimated 95 per cent.

“A great majority are now realising the need and importance of this requirement,” he said.

Uggah said over the past two days, police have arrested 66 people for breaching MCO in the state.

Uggah also said SDMC has roped in state assemblymen and senators to lead the management at the Divisional Disaster Management Committees in the battle against Covid-19.

He said they will assist the respective Residents and District Officers in coordinating various activities at ground level; and look into matters such as the possible need for more quarantine centres, problems faced by hospitals and the frontliners.

He said they have been also tasked to look into problems faced by locals, for example, the possibility of water shortage due to drought season, shortage of food supplies and whatever other related problems.

Uggah said the state assemblymen and senators will engage rural folks to educate them on the importance of the MCO and why social distancing is imperative.



