Special arrangements made to fly French tourists back home from Malaysia

Chinese tourists wearing protective face masks are seen at the Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur January 28, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — A special arrangement has been made to fly French tourists — who were reported to be stranded in Malaysia — back home amid travel restrictions imposed to contain Covid-19, said the Embassy of France in Malaysia.

The embassy, via its Facebook account ‘France in Malaysia’, said the special flight has been organised by the French authorities to allow the return of the French tourists who will be departing for Paris, France, from KL International Airport at 8.10pm tonight (March 26).

“Special flight from Kuala Lumpur to Paris on March 26 at 8.10pm, organised by the French authorities to allow the return of the French (tourists) stranded in Malaysia,” it said.

However, the embassy did not reveal the number of the tourists leaving home tonight, nor the duration of time they have spent here.

The Movement control order (MCO) from March 18 to 31 has been extended to April 14 in Malaysia following an announcement by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin yesterday. — Bernama