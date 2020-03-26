Pakatan’s FT MPs urge Annuar Musa not to terminate MPP amidst Covid-19 outbreak

Pakatan FT lawmakers urge YB Federal Territory Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to prioritise the people and to give special consideration and not to terminate the services of the existing MPP. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Pakatan Harapan’s Federal Territories (FT) lawmakers today urged FT Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa not to terminate the services of Resident Representative Council (MPP) members amidst the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a joint statement endorsed by 10 Pakatan MPs, they described the move to terminate MPP member services during this period as cruel as the council plays a crucial role to provide much needed aid to their respective communities.

MPPs in their respective constituencies were dismissed of their services effective March 23, 2020.

“This action, when Malaysia is under the Movement Control Order following the Covid-19 outbreak, is extremely inappropriate and cruel. This is because MPP members since they were appointed in January 2019 have served all the people of KL and Labuan regardless of race, religion, or political affiliation. The residents of KL and Labuan have come to know them and expect community services from the MPP.

“MPP is currently being deployed to assist the people in various charitable donation programmes. Switching the MPP now will only slow down the delivery of much-needed aid especially among the urban poor.

“Therefore, we urge YB Federal Territory Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa to prioritise the people and to give special consideration and not to terminate the services of the existing MPP. The change in the MPP will only cause anger and confusion among the people,’’ they said in the joint statement.

The statement was signed by Tan Kok Wai (Cheras), Fahmi Fadzil (Lembah Pantai), Hannah Yeoh (Segambut), Teresa Kok (Seputeh), Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad (Setiawangsa), Datin Dr Tan Yee Kew (Wangsa Maju), P Prabakaran (Batu), Lim Lip Eng (Kepong), Fong Kui Lun (Bukit Bintang) and Datuk Rozman Ismail (Labuan).