National Disaster Agency: Covid-19 fund only for eligible recipients

K The RM100 per day assistance is not for all affected by the implementation of the movement control command from March 18 to April 14, Nadma clarified. — Picture by Saw Siow Feng UALA LUMPUR, March 26 — The Covid-19 Fund aid is only for people who are eligible under the regulations set by the Health Ministry, said the National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma).

In a statement posted on its official Facebook page, Nadma said those are the people in the Observation and Surveillance Order for Covid-19 Contact under Section 15 (1) of the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 1988 (Act 342) or receiving treatment in a hospital ward authorised by the Ministry of Health for Covid-19 (warded).

“The RM100 per day assistance is not for those affected by the implementation of the movement control command (MCO) from March 18 to April 14 as posted by some irresponsible websites,” the statement said.

Therefore, those who were unemployed before the Observation and Surveillance Order, have income or received salaries during the order period, and lost their source of income since the enforcement of the MCO, are not eligible to apply.

According to the statement, the aid is a one-off payment during the Covid-19 period and will not be given for recurring cases.

“Nadma also reserves the right to decide the amount of aid based on the documentation submitted or to reject applications that do not meet the requirements,” it said.

Those eligible can send their applications by downloading the relevant forms from the www.nadma.gov.my website.

Applicants must include a copy of the Covid-19 Contact Surveillance and Observation Order verified by the MOH as well as a copy of the release form from undergoing the surveillance and observation order at home for Covid-19 contact.

“Applicants undergoing treatment for Covid-19 in hospital wards authorized by the MOH may include the sick certificate issued by MOH authorized the hospital to treat Covid-19

“The forms need to be mailed to the Nadma headquarters in Putrajaya, the application form must be posted manually as the verification process of the documents need to be in detail,” wrote the statement.

The payment of the special aid will be made through electronic fund transfer (EFT) within 30 working days after the completed application documents are received. — Bernama