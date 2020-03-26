Authorities foil attempt to smuggle ketum leaves worth RM28,500 in Padang Besar

Suspects attempted to smuggle 31 sacks of ketum leaves to a neighbouring country. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

PADANG BESAR, March 26 ― The General Operations Force (GOF) has foiled an attempt to smuggle 31 sacks of ketum leaves weighing nearly one tonne (950 kilogrammes) and worth about RM28,500 to a neighbouring country by three local men last night.

However, the suspects managed to escape after a two-kilometre car chase.

Kedah/Perlis region Op Wawasan commanding officer Supt Abd Aziz Abdullah said information from his intelligence team led to a raid on an unnumbered empty house behind the town of Sayor, Bukit Kaki at about 9.30pm.

“Despite some initial difficulty because of the remote location, members of the GOF intelligence managed to locate the transit port used for packing the ketum leaves.

“During the raid, the suspects realised the presence of the enforcement team which resulted in a two-kilometre car chase at a nearby forest but the suspects managed to escape in a car.

“We managed to seize a white Proton Preve and 31 sacks of ketum leaves weighing 950 kilogrammes in it,” he told Bernama here today.

Abd Aziz said initial investigations revealed that the ketum leaves originated from outside Perlis before they were brought in to be smuggled.

He said the GOF will continue to combat smuggling activities across borders, despite the Covid-19 outbreak.

He said the seized items have been handed over to the Padang Besar district police headquarters for further action and the case is being investigated under Section 30 (3) of the Poisons Act 1952. ― Bernama