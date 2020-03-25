UPM: Staff who attended tabligh gathering went through screening

A lab technician processes a test sample during a screening process for the Covid-19 virus, at the Institute for Medical Research in Kuala Lumpur February 26, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 25 — Universiti Putra Malaysia (UPM) today denied that one of its staff members had not informed the university of his presence at the Tabligh religious gathering in Sri Petaling and had also not undergone a health screening.

UPM vice-chancellor, Prof Datuk Aini Ideris, who is also the university's Covid-19 ERT committee chairman, said the staff member had in fact gone for a screening on March 12, which was 12 days after he attended the gathering, as soon as he was informed about the Health Ministry’s (MOH) directive.

“UPM had looked into the allegation and conducted a detailed investigation. Based on feedback from several parties we found that the staff was at the gathering on March 1 for only two hours, from 7.30am to 9.30am, this after being informed by the organisers that the gathering was meant for only those about to go for a four-month-long propagation programme,” he said in a statement here today.

He said the university’s health centre (PKU) had conducted a health screening on the staff member according to MOH standard operating procedures, and because he had shown no symptoms, he was ordered to undergo home quarantine until March 15 with monitoring done every two days.

“On March 24, which was the 24th day (after attending the gathering), he showed no symptoms of Covid-19. However, after the latest MOH directive, he was ordered by the PKU to take a swab test at the Kajang hospital, but the results are not out yet,” Aini said.

Aini stressed that UPM constantly ensured that its staff complied with directives issued by the MOH and National Security Council, and had even issued a directive to all staff members linked to Covid-19 positive clusters to undergo a medical examination. — Bernama