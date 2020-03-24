Pakatan: Govt must prioritise human capital and resources for next wave of Covid-19

A man wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. Pakatan Harapan’s Secretarial Council has called upon the Health Ministry to prioritise human resources as well as critical medical and protective equipment for the next wave of Covid-19 infections. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Pakatan Harapan’s Secretarial Council has called upon the Health Ministry to prioritise human resources as well as critical medical and protective equipment for the next wave of Covid-19 infections.

In a joint press statement today, the coalition’s council consisting of Amanah’s Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad, PKR’s Dr Lee Boon Chye and DAP’s Anthony Loke had predicted more cases of Covid-19 from the tabligh gathering in Jamek Sri Petaling Mosque which already saw 986 cases.

“The Health Ministry should prioritise its service in terms of manpower and medical supplies such as personal protective equipment (PPE), hospital beds and ventilators in light of the increase in cases till today and the prospect of more cases in the future.

“It must strengthen its management strategy and prepare special areas (such as the quarantine zone) where asymptomatic Covid-19 cases can be managed.

“It is expected that nearly 80 per cent of the patients in these categories will require isolation and daily monitoring with minimal medical intervention. Hospital beds and the IC must be prioritised for the worse and most critical cases,” said the statement.

The trio stressed that there must be enough PPEs to protect frontliners from cross infection.

They advised Putrajaya to ensure that other problems including physical and mental fatigue faced by these selfless individuals must also be carefully monitored and taken into consideration.

The council added that PH believed that the Health Ministry must also allocate more manpower to conduct contact tracing while increasing its RT-PCR public screening capacity.

Additionally, it advised the ministry that an investment in the correct technology such as mobile apps and other machine learning systems should be implemented like in South Korea, Taiwan and Singapore.