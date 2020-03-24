Mosque, surau activities in Sabah suspended until March 31

A man wears a protective mask as he attends Friday prayers at the Sultan Salahuddin Abdul Aziz Shah Mosque in Shah Alam March 13, 2020. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — Sabah has extended its suspension of activities, as well as prayer, including Friday prayer, at mosques and surau in the state, until March 31 in line with the current enforcement of the movement control order (MCO).

Sabah Mufti Datuk Bungsu Aziz Jaafar said the decision was made by the State Fatwa Council for the good of the Muslim community in Sabah.

The decision will involve the Friday prayer on March 27, 2020, which will be replaced with the Zuhor prayer at home, he said in a statement here today.

He advised Muslims in the state to always take the necessary precautions as recommended by the Health Ministry.

“Let us continue to increase our gratitude and repentance to Allah SWT and always pray for Allah SWT to protect us from being infected by this (Covid-19) infection,” he added. — Bernama