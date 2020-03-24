HR Ministry: Death of two men in Gurun resulted from private, illegal gold mining activities

ALOR SETAR, March 24 — The Human Resources Ministry today announced that the deaths of two men at the foot of Gunung Jerai in Gurun on Sunday, was the result of private and illegal gold mining activities they had undertaken.

In a statement, the ministry said it had conducted an investigation, through the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH), into the deaths of the two men who were buried in a landslide.

The investigation which began at 8.30am yesterday, found that the victims had died as a result of the illegal mining activities.

Under the Occupational Safety and Health (Notification of Accident, Dangerous Occurrence, Occupational Poisoning and Occupational Disease) Regulations 2004, an exemption from reporting accidents to DOSH, applies to those who are self-employed and are injured at their own premises.

“Therefore, in accordance with the regulation, the accident related to the incident does not need to be reported to DOSH,” the ministry said.

The bodies of the two men, Roslan Saidin, 52, and Md Noor Shaari, 68, were recovered yesterday afternoon.

The landslide which occurred at 6pm on Sunday, is believed to have been caused by excavation works carried out in a 12-metre deep pit. The two men were allegedly hunting for treasure believed to have been hidden in the foot of the mountain. — Bernama