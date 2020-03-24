Health Ministry: 24 more Covid-19 patients recovered, fewer new cases compared to yesterday

People are seen wearing face masks during the movement control order in Kuala Lumpur March 24,2020. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, March 24 — The Ministry of Health (MoH) announced today that 24 Covid-19 patients have recovered and been discharged today, making the cumulative total of those discharged at 183 cases.

There were also just 106 new cases recorded today, markedly lower than 212 yesterday which was the country’s highest daily jump so far.

Out of the 106, 43 cases were related with the tabligh event in Seri Petaling, while 63 more have not been determined.

This comes as Malaysia registered its 15th Covid-19 death when a 71-year-old man from Melaka died early this morning.

