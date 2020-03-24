Health D-G: Healthcare workers with Covid-19 contracted virus from community, not hospitals

Dr Noor Hisham said the affected medical personnel had previously attended functions or mosque gatherings before they were diagnosed with the virus at clinics or hospitals. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

PUTRAJAYA, March 24 — None of the medical personnel working on the frontline who are now infected with Covid-19 were involved in handling Covid-19 patients in public hospital wards and Intensive Care Units (ICU), Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah stressed today.

Dr Noor Hisham said the affected medical personnel had previously attended functions or mosque gatherings before they were diagnosed with the virus at clinics or hospitals.

“The medical personnel that are infected, none of them involved working in Covid-19 wards and ICU. None of them.

“In other words, perhaps that is the safest place because all our healthcare workers have Personal Protection Equipment (PPE) to protect themselves but the ones that infect us mainly are those who attended functions, mosque gatherings where they contracted the virus and brought it to clinics or hospitals,” he told a press conference at the ministry here.

Dr Noor Hisham further pointed out how several patients who sought treatment at public healthcare facilities failed to inform medical personnel of their connection to a positive Covid-19 patient.

“The infection is not mainly from patients but from the community, whether a wedding function or public function,” he said.

On Saturday, Dr Noor Hisham said a total of 19 Health Ministry staff and five employees at private medical facilities have been infected with Covid-19.

Malaysia today reported 106 new Covid-19 cases, bringing the cumulative figure to 1,624.

The total fatalities related to Covid-19 in Malaysia also stood at 15, with one death reported today.