Sarawak Bersatu wants two top posts to be returned unchallenged in party polls scheduled for April

KUCHING, March 23 — The Sarawak chapter of Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) today suggested that the posts of president and deputy president be returned unopposed in the party’s elections scheduled for April 18.

The chapter’s chief Jaziri Alkah Abdillah Sufian said this is to restore unity in the party.

Bersatu deputy president Datuk Seri Mukhriz Mahathir has been nominated to challenge incumbent Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for the position of president in the upcoming party polls.

The other candidate for the top post is Cheras Bersatu deputy chief Mohd Faiz Azlee Sham.

The candidates for the deputy president are former secretary-general Datuk Marzuki Yahya, Perak Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Ampang Youth chief Anas Akashah Nazri.

However, former prime minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad was returned unopposed as Bersatu chairman.

Jaziri said the Sarawak chapter also hopes that Dr Mahathir and Muhyiddin will once again join hands and work as a team in accordance with the original principle and agreement upon the formation of the party.

“We do hope that there is unity at the highest level of the party, thereby strengthen its position,” he said.

“That is why Sarawak Bersatu is of the view that the posts of president and deputy president should not be challenged so to maintain solidarity and unity in the party,” he said, adding that the state Bersatu has been consistent in its views that the posts of chairman, president and deputy president be unchallenged in the party’s elections.