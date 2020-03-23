Pangkor Island closed to outsiders from tomorrow

Manjung district officer, Zulhisham Ahmad Shukori said during the period, only Pulau Pangkor residents and government employees on duty are allowed to board the ferry to the tax-free island. — Bernama pic

LUMUT, March 23 — Pangkor Island is closed to outsiders including tourists effective tomorrow until March 31 in line with the movement control order (MCO) to curb the spread of Covid-19.

Manjung district officer, Zulhisham Ahmad Shukori said during the period, only Pangkor Island residents and government employees on duty are allowed to board the ferry to the tax-free island.

“Non-islanders are not allowed into Pangkor Island. The operation at Marina Island jetty has been closed since Saturday and only the jetty at Lumut is allowed to operate and it is only for island locals and the relevant government personnel involved,” he said when contacted here today.

“We would like to thank the residents on the island for their cooperation. Nonetheless they are not encouraged to visit the mainland except on important and urgent business only,” he said. — Bernama