After social media ‘infamy’, authorities say shoppers at Air Itam market have finally got the message

Northeast District Police Chief ACP Soffian Santong uses a loud speaker to advise the public on ‘social distancing’ at the Air Itam wet market, March 22, 2020. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, March 23 — The situation in Air Itam market has improved today after the authorities sealed off most of the entrances to the market and enforced social distancing within the premises.

Early this morning, there were noticeably fewer people milling around the market and those entering the market had to adhere to the one-metre social distancing rule.

Air Itam assemblyman Joseph Ng said there are nine entrances to the market premises, so they had to barricade six of the entrances and only allow people to enter through two entrances and to use one exit.

“We have drawn out the social distancing line of one metre apart and we are requesting people to follow it,” he told reporters at the market.

He said this way, the crowd inside the market can be controlled.

As for the noticeably reduced crowd in the market today, Ng said many probably bought what they needed yesterday so they will not come back today.

“Social media also played a role because this market is now famous. Everyone has been spreading videos of this market as being the most crowded even during MCO and I believe many finally realised they should stay at home,” he said.

The police also checked on the situation in the market this morning to ensure full compliance to the MCO and social distancing.

Penang Police Chief Comm Datuk Sahabudin Abd Manan said the situation has improved compared to yesterday and people are following the one-metre social distancing rule.

He said the authorities will continue to monitor the situation and patrol all areas to enforce the MCO.



