Conduct mass testing like Australia, Canada to contain Covid-19 spread, Perak rep suggests

Materials for a rapid test kit for Covid-19 displayed at a laboratory in Ankara, Turkey, March 21, 2020. — Turkish Health Ministry handout via Reuters

KUALA LUMPUR, March 22 — Pasir Pinji state assemblyman Howard Lee has suggested that the government consider emulating countries like Australia and Canada that have been conducting mass testing, to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus (Covid-19).

Lee said this indicating that mass testing is now widely recognised as the key to stopping the spread of Covid-19.

“If we were to study Canada and Australia which have similar numbers of total cases (Australia 1,072 and Canada 1,087), active cases and cases per million population with Malaysia, it is shocking to see that Malaysia has only had 14,661 tests carried out.

"Canada and Australia have both had almost 10 fold tests — over 113,000 tests — done each,” said Lee in a statement.

Citing Canada’s 36.5 million population and Australia’s 24.6 million, Lee said both the countries have been recognised as nations who have done well in their war against Covid-19, specifically on flattening the curve.

Malaysia’s population is currently estimated at 31.6 million. Tests in Malaysia would cost around RM600 per kit.

Only if one is classified as a sporadic case, PUI (Patient Under Investigation), or a contact, those that have had close contact with an infected individual and are displaying symptoms, those who have recently returned from impacted countries or been exposed to a cluster incident, they are not eligible to the RM1 government subsidised Covid-19 test kit, Lee said.

“With the inhibitive cost of RM600, it is highly unlikely that our average Malaysian would want to be, or can afford to be tested.

“This means that a significant group of likely infected yet asymptomatic (showing no symptoms) carriers of Covid-19 could be roaming out there without knowing themselves the risk they pose to others,” he said referring also to pockets of Malaysians are who still ignoring the Movement Control Order (MCO), indicating this is one reason why mass testing is necessary.

He added that the government must also take cognisance of the scientific fact that there are likely to be a large number of asymptomatic carriers of the Covid-19, who are, and have been unknowingly infecting others.

“These could be Malaysians who are working in essential services who have unwittingly and inadvertently been making regular contact with others despite the MCO,” he said.

“Testing is also crucial for an appropriate response to the pandemic.

“It allows us to understand the spread of the disease and to take evidence-based measures to slow down the spread of the disease,” he added.

Taking these factors into account, Lee has called on the Ministry of Health to immediately emulate respective countries including South Korea, Singapore, UK, Hong Kong, Italy and many others to embark on Covid-19 mass testing.

“The cost must be borne by the federal government and we must not let cost be a hindrance to our effort to prevent loss of lives.

“This is a political decision that must be made immediately to contain the virus from further spreading,” he said.

In less than 24 hours, Malaysia recorded its ninth death caused by the Covid-19 and reported 153 new positive cases yesterday evening.