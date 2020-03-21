Kit Siang: PH would consider if Dzulkefly asked to return as Health Minister

Pakatan Harapan will give positive consideration if there is a request by the Government for former Health Minister Dzulkefly Ahmad to return to do national service in the war against Covid-19 virus. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, March 21 — DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang today said that the Pakatan Harapan presidential council will consider if Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad is asked to return as Health Minister to lead the fight against the Covid-19 outbreak.

In a statement today, the Iskandar Puteri MP pointed out that during such a critical period, the nation requires “professionalism, competence and seriousness” in the “war effort” against Covid-19.

Lim added that there is no time for “jokers” to take charge of the national effort against the outbreak.

His comments comes after Health Minister Dr Adham Baba yesterday recommended that Malaysians should ensure their mouths and throats are always moist, as this will help to wash the virus down the oesophagus, so that it can be killed by stomach acid, which had draw backlash due to the comments' unverifiable nature.

“This is time for greater professionalism, competence and seriousness to unite Malaysians in the war effort against the Covid-19 virus.

“If there is a request by the Government for the former Health Minister, Dzulkefly Ahmad to return to do national service to spearhead the war against Covid-19 virus, I am sure the Pakatan Harapan Presidential Council will give it positive consideration,’’ he said.

Dr Adham’s comment has also been debunked by United Kingdom-based Malaysian trainee surgeon Dr Nur Amalina Che Bakri where she, tweeted, “Not recommended by doctors and it is no evidence-based.”