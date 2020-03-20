Sentul OCPD tells Malaysians to ‘put their minds to it’ and obey Covid-19 shutdown for nation's sake

Sentul police chief Asst Comm S. Shanmugamoorthy conducts checks in Publika, Solaris Mont Kiara March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — As Malaysia enters the third day of a two-week shutdown to combat the Covid-19 outbreak, a district police chief is urging Malaysians to remain focused, adhere to the regulations, and see out the remainder of the movement control order for the good of the country.

Sentul district police chief Assistant Commissioner S. Shanmugamoorthy, who has been patrolling his district round the clock the past two days, observed that more people have decided to obey the order and stay home on the second day as opposed to the first 24-hours.

Shanmugamoorthy expressed hope that the trend continues with fewer people spending time outside, urging Malaysians to remain focused to see out the movement control order up to its conclusion.

“We do not want people, you know, after seven days then they get lethargic; that feeling must not come.

“Set your mind for 14 days, and of course if there is any extension that is a different story, but for new set your mind for 14-days,” he told Malay Mail after his daily district patrol yesterday.

The movement control order, announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin, which runs from March 18 to 31, is aimed at breaking the chain of infection of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Observations made on the first day of the restriction order showed many Malaysians displaying a lackadaisical attitude towards the shutdown, as they were found still patronising eateries and visiting public places.

Muhyiddin had during a special address on live television on Wednesday warned Malaysians that if the objectives of the 14-day restriction are not met, the movement control order could have its length extended, with some speculating the next option for the government is a fully enforced curfew.

Shanmugamoorthy said he did not think matters would escalate but was certain his men were prepared for any eventuality.

“Definitely, definitely we are ready. Our job is to enforce the law, so definitely we are ready,” he said when asked if his force was ready for stricter movement controls.

He admitted that the current situation has stretched his district resources, but said the load is still manageable.

“This is just the first two days, so I think by tomorrow we will get used to it and the rotations and the shifts of manning roadblocks, going around and checking all these places.

“Just because everything's better today compared to yesterday, doesn't mean we will stop patrolling; we will continue with this every day until the movement control order is enforced,” he added.

Shanmugamoorthy was speaking to Malay Mail after visiting several areas within his jurisdiction on Thursday evening, places usually swarmed by the public, to monitor and ensure regulations of the control order are being followed.

Art shopping mall Publika in Solaris Mont Kiara, social and business development Plaza Arkadia in Desa ParkCity, and the Kuala Lumpur Wholesale Market in Selayang were among the places Shamugamoorthy visited yesterday.

Polite, yet firm

Sentul police chief Asst Comm S. Shanmugamoorthy conducts checks in the Sentul district March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

When asked to compare which approach was more effective when questioning those defying the stay-home orders, the senior officer explained that a polite yet firm approach was the most effective as opposed to hostility or being too gentle.

“Do you know what is the movement control order? So are you aware of the consequences (of you being outside)?

“When you pose such questions, they (those in public) tend to move and listen more,” he said.

Another interesting observation by Shanmugamoorthy was how civilians usually bolted from these public spots as soon as they catch a glimpse of a police patrol car or hear the sound of sirens.

He said such things should not be happening, as responsible Malaysians should understand that they are not supposed to be outside during this specific period of shutdown in the first place.

“It should not come to this level, you should understand that and it has been made clear through various media announcements, and engagements by the politicians to the people.

“It shouldn't come to this level; why you need to see the police then you move out,” he questioned.

“This thing must be within you, and being a Malaysian, I think we must responsible and do the small bit for the good of our lovely nation,” he exclaimed.

Malaysia recorded yet another spike in Covid-19 infections as the total number of cases surged to 900, with 110 new patients recorded on Thursday and two deaths to date.