KTMB announces reduced frequency of train services until end of MCO

KTMB’s ETS Train is seen at KL Sentral in Kuala Lumpur January 31, 2018. KTMB said ETS would reduce its train frequency to only eight a day from the current 40, KTM Intercity to 10 a day from the current 18, and the KTM Komuter, to 164 a day from the normal 208. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) is reducing the frequency of its train services effective tomorrow until the end of the movement control order (MCO) period on March 31.

Its chief executive officer, Datuk Kamarulzaman Zainal said the train frequency reduction will involve the Electric Train Service (ETS), KTM Intercity, KTM Komuter, and the SkyPark Link services.

He said the ETS would reduce its train frequency to only eight a day from the current 40, KTM Intercity to 10 a day from the current 18, and the KTM Komuter, to 164 a day from the normal 208.

“On weekends, the Komuter train service will also reduce its frequency to 138 from the current 167.

“For the Tebrau Shuttle train services between Johor Bahru Sentral and Woodlands Station in Singapore, the train frequency will also be reduced to eight a day from the normal 31,” he said in a statement today.

Also reduced is the train frequency for the SkyPark Link service connecting KL Sentral Station with the Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport in Subang — to only eight a day from the current 32.

Kamarulzaman said the frequency reduction was made to optimise the train operations in line with the government directives throughout the period of MCO to reduce interstate movements.

The operations of all these trains would be reviewed from time to time depending on the needs and the latest government’s directives, he said.

Kamarulzaman said passengers can also change their travel dates or cancel tickets at the KTM station counters or through its website at www.ktmb.com.my

Members of the public can also obtain latest information on the train services through the website or contact KTMB Call Centre at 03-22671200. — Bernama