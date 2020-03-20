Health minister: Retired doctors to be roped in if country sees drastic spike in Covid-19 cases

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba speaks during a press conference in Putrajaya March 19, 2020. ― Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — The government is prepared to rope in retired doctors and medical officers from the Armed Forces should there be a drastic spike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the country.

Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba said such a decision would only be made if there is a pressing need for their services.

“If there is a drastic rise in the number of (Covid-19) cases, like certain other countries, then we have no excuses not to rope them (retired and Armed Forces doctors) in to help us,” he said when appearing as a guest on RTM’s Bicara Naratif programme that discussed the topic ‘Covid-19: Be Aware and Act Fast’ aired live on TV1.

Dr Adham said the country at the moment still has enough doctors to deal with the Covid-19 situation and also other health-related matters.

He said this includes the ministry’s efforts to station 1,000 trainee doctors at 44 hospitals nationwide to help smoothen daily operations, in the process lightening the load of existing doctors.

MoH has also added 830 more nurses on contract to increase the workforce capacity at 135 government hospitals nationwide in response to the sharp increase in Covid-19 cases since last week.

Meanwhile, Dr Adham was also hopeful that Malaysia could among the nations capable of developing a vaccine for Covid-19, adding that it would be an effort that would help protect Malaysians in the future.

During the programme, Dr Adham also demonstrated the correct way of using hand sanitisers, besides advising the public on the importance of adhering to the Movement Control Order that took effect yesterday until March 31.

Earlier, during the ‘Ekslusif Menteri Kesihatan’ segment over TV1’s Berita Perdana last night, Dr Adham said there were some signs that the number of Covid-19 cases were stabilising in Malaysia, and hoped there would be no more increase of cases.

“The signs for a plateau (in the number of new Covid-19 cases) are there... although there is an increase, there is not much difference (in numbers for the past few days). So (the curve) is starting to flatten and we do not want to see anymore increase in cases,” he said. — Bernama