Health D-G urges those being tested for Covid-19 to be truthful about symptoms, contact history

Personnel from the Emergency Response Team screen members of the public at KL Sentral March 20, 2020. ― Picture by Yusof Mat isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Members of the public especially patients have been urged to be truthful when giving information on their history and close contacts with regard to Covid-19 health screening and tracing.

Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah appealed to the people not to hide information as this could pose a risk to lives and compromise health facilities.

He stressed that it is a crime to hide information.

“We had a few incidences this week where patients concealed their contacts and/or symptoms, travel history and close contact information. For example, those linked to the tabligh gathering in Sri Petaling Mosque were also not revealed.

“Only after clinical procedures and treatment were completed that such critical information was disclosed. By then, the safety of our healthcare workers and facilities had been jeopardised. It is a crime not to reveal or hide information,” he said in his Facebook posting today.

As of noon yesterday, 110 new Covid-19 cases were recorded, bringing the total of number of positive cases in the country to 900. — Bernama