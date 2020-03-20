Malay Mail

Guan Eng says tested negative for Covid-19 but under home quarantine until March 24

Friday, 20 Mar 2020 10:54 PM MYT

BY CHAN WAI KIT

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has tested negative for Covid-19. — Bernama pic
KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has confirmed tonight that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Lim said that he will, however, be under home quarantine until March 24 on the advice of the Penang General Hospital.

He then reiterated to his more than 561,000 followers the Health Ministry’s advice during the Movement Control Order: “Stay at home! Stay at home!”

The Bagan MP then posted two photos: one where he can be seen playing football barefoot and another of him challenging his son to a game of ping pong.

“Playing football barefoot at home like when I was a schoolboy. Also playing ping pong with my son,” he tweeted.

Lim’s announcement comes a few hours after his father, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said he is undergoing self-quarantine after testing negative for Covid-19.

“Tested negative — but in self-quarantine,” the Iskandar Puteri MP told Malay Mail via a WhatsApp message today.

Both men are among several DAP members who were in close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who revealed on March 17 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.

