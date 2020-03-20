Guan Eng says tested negative for Covid-19 but under home quarantine until March 24

Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has tested negative for Covid-19. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 — Former finance minister Lim Guan Eng has confirmed tonight that he has tested negative for Covid-19.

In a tweet on his official Twitter account, Lim said that he will, however, be under home quarantine until March 24 on the advice of the Penang General Hospital.

He then reiterated to his more than 561,000 followers the Health Ministry’s advice during the Movement Control Order: “Stay at home! Stay at home!”

On the advice of Penang General Hospital, I am on home quarantine until 24th March even though I’ve tested negative for Covid-19 two days ago. Please listen to advice from the Health Ministry - Stay at home! Stay at home! — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) March 20, 2020

The Bagan MP then posted two photos: one where he can be seen playing football barefoot and another of him challenging his son to a game of ping pong.

“Playing football barefoot at home like when I was a schoolboy. Also playing ping pong with my son,” he tweeted.

Gara-gara main bola ala masa budak sekolah "berkaki ayam" dalam rumah saya. Juga main ping-pong dgn anak saya.#iamRightFootedStriker pic.twitter.com/bJW3VSqusp — Lim Guan Eng (@guanenglim) March 20, 2020

Lim’s announcement comes a few hours after his father, DAP veteran Lim Kit Siang said he is undergoing self-quarantine after testing negative for Covid-19.

“Tested negative — but in self-quarantine,” the Iskandar Puteri MP told Malay Mail via a WhatsApp message today.

Both men are among several DAP members who were in close contact with Bandar Kuching MP Dr Kelvin Yii, who revealed on March 17 that he had tested positive for the coronavirus.