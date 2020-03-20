Farmers need to comply with Covid-19 preventive measures, says Khairuddin

Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali, MP PAS Kuala Nerus, March 23, 2016. ― Picture by Saw Siow Feng

KUALA TERENGGANU, March 20 — Farmers in the plantation and commodity sector have been reminded to adhere to all Covid-19 preventive and control measures to curb the spread of the disease as stipulated by the National Security Council (MKN).

Primary Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Dr Mohd Khairuddin Aman Razali said the government would not hesitate to withdraw the exemption during the implementation of the Movement Control Order for companies or small-holders which violate the regulation.

“In the exemption we gave, there should be minimal number of employees in the management and operation levels, and secondly they should comply with all safety procedures among them using face mask and hand sanitizer.

“At the plantation level, we allowed the deployment of the maximum number of workers but they must observe a safe distance between each other or otherwise there should be limited manpower used,” he told the media after a visit to Felda Belara here today.

Mohd Khairuddin also said all workers involved in the plantation and commodity sector at various levels should have their temperature checked daily before starting work.

In this regard, he said his observation at Felda Belara today found the operation was conducted according to all Covid-19 preventive and control regulations.

The 915-hectare Felda scheme has 163 production areas with 208 farmers and 27 foreign workers.

“At Felda level, I am confident they would be given briefing as they (farmers and workers) are living in the same locality and is easier to control and monitor,” he said.

Yesterday, Mohd Khairuddin in a statement said an exemption was granted to the plantation and commodity sector to continue their activities during the Movement Control Order period, after obtaining the advice of the Cabinet and confirmation of MKN.

He said the ministry understands the importance of the oil palm and rubber industries to the supply chain for the production of cooking oil and supply of medical devices such as rubber gloves. — Bernama