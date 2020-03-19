Stay home or risk public hospitals be overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases, doctors plead

Malaysian Medical Association president Dr N. Ganabaskaran says ignoring the government's Movement Control Order will eventually result in public hospitals becoming overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — The Malaysian Medical Association has urged the public to take the government's Movement Control Order (MCO) seriously, as ignoring it will eventually result in public hospitals becoming overwhelmed with Covid-19 cases.

Its president Dr N. Ganabaskaran also urged the other ministries tasked with handling the pandemic to do more in ensuring the public gets the message loud and clear.

“The Communications and Multimedia Ministry has a key role in making sure that the importance of strict compliance of the MCO is multilingually communicated everywhere even on the streets through signage and banners,” he said in a statement.

Dr Ganabaskaran said Malaysia has about 135 government hospitals, nine special medical institutes, 926 units of ventilators in intensive care unit facilities, 152 non-invasive ventilators, 142 transport ventilators and 210 private hospitals.

“Hospitals may not be able to cope if the cases continue to rise at the current rates of increase in cases of Covid-19. The public must be aware of the seriousness and dire consequences of non-compliance to the MCO.

“If Malaysians continue to ignore the order, cases of infections may rise further similar to the situation in Italy, where after its people continued to congregate, attend mass gatherings and social activities in the beginning, there are now 35,713 Covid-19 related cases and 2,978 deaths as a result,” he said.

Dr Ganabaskaran advised adults and the younger generation living with older adults to stay at home and avoid non-essential travel, due to the danger of bringing home infections to older adults who are at higher risk of infection and complications that can even lead to death.

“The health director-general has warned that if there is no improvement, the MCO may be extended and this will cause even further, more serious economic problems for the country such as loss of jobs, income and businesses shutting down.

“However we are confident that with full compliance of the MCO, the country will soon see a decline in cases. We urge the public to be patient during this time and give its full support to the authorities in carrying out their duties,” he said.

The order was announced by Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on Monday night, and began yesterday until March 31. This will affect all business premises as they will have to shutdown, with supermarkets and grocery stores selling daily essentials being exempted.

All government and private premises will also be closed during the movement control order, except for essential services such as utilities, telecommunications, transport, banking, health, pharmacies, ports, airports, cleaning and food supplies.

790 people in Malaysia have become infected with the virus, including 117 new cases reported yesterday. The pandemic has since claimed two lives on Tuesday, a 34-year old man from Johor and a 60-year old pastor in Sarawak.