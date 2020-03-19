Sabah exempts civil servants from temporary immigration ban

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the temporary immigration order preventing the entry of non-Sabahans into the state during the implementation of MCO until March 31. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KOTA KINABALU, March 19 ― The Sabah government has exempted state and federal civil servants from the temporary immigration ban during the 14-day period of the movement control order (MCO) until March 31.

Sabah State Secretary Datuk Safar Untong said state and federal civil servants will be allowed to enter or return to Sabah during the implementation of the MCO on certain conditions.

“State and federal civil servants who come to Sabah to perform essential services are subject to the confirmation letter issued by their superiors,” he said in a statement here today.

Safar said the exemption also applicable to private workers entering Sabah to perform essential services, provided that there is a confirmation letter from their superiors.

He said non-Sabahan residents including their spouses and children that hold permanent resident pass; Sabahans with working pass; student pass; long-term social visit pass holders are also allowed to enter the state subject to a 14-day quarantine and self-isolation at home.

On Tuesday, Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal announced the temporary immigration order preventing the entry of non-Sabahans into the state during the implementation of MCO until March 31.

The ban of all non-Sabahans through entry points for air, sea and land travellers, would apply except in reference to individuals approved by the state government and who have received certification from health authorities that they are free of Covid-19. ― Bernama