Report of Kelantan mufti infected with Covid-19 untrue, says son

Kelantan Mufti Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad is not infected with Covid-19 as reported on social media. — Reuters pic

KOTA BARU, March 19 ― The family members of Datuk Mohamad Shukri Mohamad have denied that the Kelantan Mufti is in critical condition due to Covid-19 infection as reported on social media.

His son Mohamad Majdi in his Facebook posting today said the reports were untrue.

“On behalf of my family I appeal to those responsible to stop spreading the news that my father is in critical condition at the Intensive Care Unit, Hospital Raja Perempuan Zainab 11 (HRPZ II) in Kota Baru.

“For your information, my father has not been confirmed to be a Covid-19 positive case. In fact, he is in stable condition and has been placed in a normal ward, not in the ICU as claimed,” he said.

Mohamad Majdi called on the public to put a stop to the fake news about his father's health and to instead pray for the Kelantan Mufti's speedy recovery. ― Bernama