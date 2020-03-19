PLUS stops accepting cash for reloads to minimise contact exposure to Covid-19

PLUS said its toll booth attendants will no longer handle payment reloads. — Picture courtesy of PLUS Malaysia Berhad

KUALA LUMPUR, March 19 — PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS) has stopped accepting cash for prepaid toll payment cards to reduce physical contact between employees and motorists as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) nationwide.

In a digital poster today, PLUS said its toll booth attendants will no longer provide the payment reload facility.

“In order to prevent Covid-19 virus infection, any cash transactions due to insufficient balance that requires toll teller’s intervention is no longer provided.

“Please ensure your card balance is sufficient during this movement control order,” it said.

Yesterday, PLUS confirmed that an employee at its Ebor toll plaza was confirmed to be Covid-19 positive.

It assured users that the affected plaza has since been sanitised and disinfected.

Malaysia is in its second day of a two-week movement control order enforced to contain the spread of Covid-19 in the country.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin was forced to address the nation again last night and plead with Malaysians to stay at home in order for the shutdown to have a chance of containing Covid-19 locally.