Kedah assembly postponed to later date

ALOR SETAR, March 19 ― The Kedah state legislative assembly sitting scheduled for March 23-26 has been postponed to a later date, State Secretary Datuk Ammar Shaikh Mahmood Naim said today.

In a statement, he said the postponement is following the movement control order (MCO) announced by the Federal Government, which took effect yesterday until March 31.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin on March 16 announced that Malaysia would be imposing a nationwide MCO from March 18 to 31 to curb the spread of Covid-19. ― Bernama