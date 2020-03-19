Ipoh hospital denies woman escaped after testing positive for Covid-19

Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun director Dr. Abdul Malek Osman said that there was no such patient after a check was conducted at the hospital. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, March 19 — Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun (HRPB) today denied a viral message on social media that claimed a female patient ran away from the hospital after allegedly testing positive for Covid-19.

Its director Dr. Abdul Malek Osman said that there was no such patient after a check was conducted at the hospital.

“The hospital management would like to clarify that the viral message (about the woman) is not true,” he said in a statement.

“We urge the public to not share or spread such fake news as it would create anxiety among the people,” he added.

Dr Abdul also said that any information regarding Covid-19 can be referred to the Ministry of Health's Crisis Preparedness and Response Center (CPRC) via the hotline 03-8881 0200/0600/0700 or email [email protected].

A mobile phone screenshot of a Chinese woman with a message claiming that she had allegedly escaped from HRPB after testing positive for Covid-19 has been making the rounds on social media.

Based on the latest figures announced yesterday by Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba, Malaysia currently has a total cumulative tally of 790 confirmed Covid-19 cases, including 60 who have fully recovered and were discharged, as well as two deaths.