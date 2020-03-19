Consul: Indonesians in Sabah granted exception to return home today and tomorrow

TAWAU, March 19 ― The consul of the Republic of Indonesia in Tawau, Sulistijo Djati Ismojo has advised Indonesian visitors who are still in Sabah to take the opportunity to return home today and tomorrow following the enforcement of the Movement Control Order since yesterday.

He said the consulate had appealed to the Sabah state government to give exception to Indonesians stuck in the state to return from Tawau to Nunukan by ferry after the order came into effect.

“Indonesians who did not make use of the relaxation window today and tomorrow will have to live in here (Sabah) until the order is lifted on March 31,” he told Bernama when contacted here today.

Sulistijo Djati expressed his appreciation to the state government for the two-day grace to allow his countrymen to return home.

According to him, there are many Indonesians in Sabah visiting families or shopping especially in Tawau.

He said more than 100 Indonesians who wanted to go home yesterday were disappointed when the ferry service from Tawau to Nunukan was suspended following the enforcement of Movement Control Order starting yesterday. ― Bernama