Solvent-like odour may have caused contamination at water treatment plants

SHAH ALAM, March 18 — A solvent-like odour at Sungai Gong and Sungai Bakau in Rawang, near here, is believed to have led to the shutting down of four water purification plants (LPA) yesterday.

The plants were LPA Sungai Selangor Phase 1 (SSP1), Phase 2 (SSP2) and Phase 3 (SSP3), and LPA Rantau Panjang.

Lembaga Urus Air Selangor (LUAS), in a statement today, said the plants were shut down between 5.45pm and 7pm yesterday after they received a report on the four-TON (threshold odour number) pollution in Sungai Selangor.

Investigations showed that the pollutant could have originated from the Sungai Bakau small industrial area in Country Home, Rawang, which is located 17 kilometres from the Rantau Panjang LPA.

Water samples have been taken for quality analysis by the Chemistry Department, the statement said.

“LUAS acted immediately by pumping 972 million litres of water per day (JLH) from an alternative pool in Bestari Jaya to increase liquidation rate in Sungai Selangor.

“At the same time, gate number five at the Bestari Jaya water treatment plant barrage was opened to quicken the flow to Sungai Selangor downstream which helped in liquidation and the operation of the LPAs,” said the statement.

Following the action, the operations of all the LPAs were restored at about 10.15pm to 10.30pm yesterday.

It said LUAS and the relevant authorities were conducting investigations at the location and that control measures were being implemented to prevent a recurrence of the incident. — Bernama