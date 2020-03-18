Sending uni students home could increase risk of infection, observes ex UM director

Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said that by allowing the students to return to their respective home towns, it could increase the risk of Covid-19 infection among the general populace. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — The decision to send university students home, or allow them to go home instead of staying on campus during the restricted movement order (RMO) period from today until March 31 could be a mistake, observed a former director of Universiti Malaya.

In a statement to the Malay Mail, Datuk Seri Mohd Annuar Zaini said that by allowing the students to return to their respective home towns, it could increase the risk of Covid-19 infection among the general populace.

“The order is for people to stay home and not to travel, but universities are doing the reverse, sending students home, enlarging the circle of infections via the mass student movement.

“The students should remain in campus, not allowed to travel which can increase the risk of infection and spread the virus. There are many people taking the train or buses. The universities should have organised sending food to the students instead of sending them off.

“They could have also engaged bus operators to pick the students from campus because the bus terminals are packed and can cause infections like the Tabligh Gathering or worse,” said Mohd Annuar, who had also served as a former chairman of Bernama.

He believed that the vice-chancellors should have called for an emergency board meeting and obtain the views of experts from their medical faculties before making such a decision.

On Monday night, Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin had announced that the government will enforce the RMO from today till March 31.

All academic institutions will be shut down and only essential services will be operating for the next two weeks.

Many universities with campuses have sent their students home or give them the option of going home or staying on campus.