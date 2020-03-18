Sarawak State Assembly to sit for one day only on April 13 due to Covid-19 outbreak

KUCHING, March 18 — The Sarawak State Legislative will sit for a day on April 13, its secretary Pele anak Peter Tinggom said in a statement this evening.

He said this was due to the spread of Covid-19 in the country, including Sarawak.

He also said there will be no official opening ceremony by Governor Tun Abdul Taib Mahmud as is normally the case.

Pele, however, did not say what the agenda of the sitting will be.

The state assembly usually sits for eight days.

“In this regard, only members of the media, state administration including political secretaries, state assemblymen and heads of government departments are allowed to attend the sitting,” he said.

“Members of the public and visitors are disallowed from coming to observe the sitting to reduce the risk of contracting Covid-19,” he said.

The state assembly last sat in November 2019.

Under the state constitution, the state assembly must sit within six months from the date of the last sitting.