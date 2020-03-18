Police: Post-mortem on Pengerang fire victims complete

Nik Azaham said the bodies of five victims have been handed over to their respective families for burial after the post-mortem and identification process. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

JOHOR BARU, March 18 — The post-mortem on five fire victims of the Pengerang Integrated Complex’s diesel hydro treating unit, was completed last night.

Kota Tinggi acting police chief DSP Nik Azaham Nik Aziz said the bodies of the victims were transferred from Kota Tinggi Hospital to Sultan Ismail Hospital (HSI) here yesterday morning for identification purposes.

“The post-mortem was conducted by a forensic team from HSI, lead by forensic expert Dr Rohayu Shahar Adnan to identify the victims as well as to trace their next of the kin.

“The bodies of five victims have been handed over to their respective families for burial after the post-mortem and identification process,” he said in a statement last night.

In the incident two days ago, five people were killed while one was injured with 40 per cent burns while another was saved.

Meanwhile, the Johor Social Security Organisation (Socso) today handed over funeral benefit payments to the family members of the five who died in the Sunday fire.

The payment was presented by Deputy Human Resource Minister Awang Hashim and was witnessed by Johor Socso director Tong Sing Chuang.

Tong told reporters that in addition to handing over RM2,000 in funeral benefits, the victims’ families would also receive dependents’ benefits which are monthly payment for life to eligible dependents at a rate of 90 per cent of the average monthly salary of the victim or the insured.

“The percentage of the ceiling wage is RM4,000 so at 90 per cent they will receive RM3,590 a month for life,” he told reporters when met at the Sultan Ismail Hospital Forensic Unit (HSI) here yesterday.

Tong also said two more victims would receive temporary disability benefits equivalent to 80 per cent of the average daily wage.

The dead victims were identified as Fadhi Akmal Fadzil, Azarul Ashraf Nor Akmal, Norfazly Md Nor, Che Huzaidy Che Harun and Hadi Syafiq Jamil. — Bernama