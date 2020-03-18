Anwar: Keep media informed so Malaysians know what’s happening with Covid-19

PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim speaks to reporters during a press conference at the party’s headquarters in Petaling Jaya March 13, 2020. — Picture by Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 18 — PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today urged the government to fully and transparently inform the press about Malaysia’s Covid-19 situation to defuse public anger and concern.

He said problems that arose now were due to shortcomings in the government’s delivery of crucial information to Malaysians ahead of the country’s unprecedented two-week restricted movement order from today until March 31.

“The media, as the main source of reference of the people and country, must be given the necessary access,” he said in a statement today.

He did not name any specific information that was needed but not made available to the press.

Anwar urged the government to quickly rectify the matter and be more responsible and ethical while the country was facing the Covid-19 crisis.

Yesterday, Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador had announced that interstate travel during the restriction period may only be undertaken with police permission.

This prompted Malaysians to rush to police stations where they tried to obtain the permission forms before today’s shutdown came into effect.

The sudden rush eventually prompted the police to withdraw the ruling, but by then massive crowds had already formed outside several police stations in the Klang Valley.

Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin said on Monday that Malaysia will effectively be hitting pause on all non-essential activities for two weeks from today until March 31 to stop the spread of the Covid-19 virus under a nationwide movement control order.

This order covers the whole of Malaysia, with a ban on public gatherings including for any religious, sports, social and cultural events except for supermarkets, sundry goods stores, markets and other places selling daily necessities or things that people would need for their day-to-day lives.